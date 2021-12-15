BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:MFL opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
