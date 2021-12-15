BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:MFL opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

