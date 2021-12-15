BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BERI opened at GBX 98.14 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.43. The company has a market capitalization of £114.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.45).

In other BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust news, insider Adrian Brown bought 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,357.30 ($12,365.93).

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.