BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust makes up 1.0% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 273,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 245,969 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 59,955 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 396,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,449. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

