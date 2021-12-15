BitDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $113.36 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.78 or 0.07863290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.35 or 1.00426964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

