Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0688 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $41,314.71 and approximately $133.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

