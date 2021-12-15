bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $556,899.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

