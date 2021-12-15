Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Tops $19.51 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $43.36 or 0.00091491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and $53,954.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

