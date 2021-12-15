BitBall (BTB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368,550.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $368,550.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,744.74 or 0.99104666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.62 or 0.01130475 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

