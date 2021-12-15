BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Up 418.6% in November

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, an increase of 418.6% from the November 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 141.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 805.20% and a negative net margin of 60.71%. Equities analysts expect that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

