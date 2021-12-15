Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.98 and last traded at $110.13. Approximately 19,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 586,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,041. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

