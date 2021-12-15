Bill W. Wheat Sells 35,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DHI opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

