Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 1,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 60,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

BWMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $753.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4153 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 73.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

