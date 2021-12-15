Berenberg Bank Downgrades Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) to Hold

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

HBRIY stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

