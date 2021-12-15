Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) versus Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Head-To-Head Review

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vital Farms and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.82%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Benson Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.11 $8.80 million $0.12 137.75 Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 2.23% 3.55% 2.96% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

Summary

Vital Farms beats Benson Hill on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

