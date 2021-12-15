Belong Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 43,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belong Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belong Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belong Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belong Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Belong Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

