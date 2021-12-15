BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Position Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 873,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,807 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRBR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $998.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

