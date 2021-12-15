Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.25

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.25 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.76). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.76), with a volume of 129,249 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.20. The stock has a market cap of £203.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

