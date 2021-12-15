Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 163 ($2.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 85.76 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.34 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £203.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.20.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

