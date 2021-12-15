Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00185945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.52 or 0.00547022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

