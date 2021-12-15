Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Beam has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $55.43 million and $8.02 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1,922,300,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,437,520 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

