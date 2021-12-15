BCS Wealth Management Sells 136 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

