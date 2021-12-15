BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

