Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

