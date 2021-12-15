Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 91,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,070,199 shares.The stock last traded at $24.74 and had previously closed at $24.49.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after acquiring an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.