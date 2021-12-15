Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 91,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,070,199 shares.The stock last traded at $24.74 and had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after acquiring an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

