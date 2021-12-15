Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.40.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

