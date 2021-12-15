Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 815.25 ($10.77).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 810 ($10.70) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.37) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.38) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($66,111.00). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.56), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($695,253.39).

Shares of BDEV traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 723.20 ($9.56). 2,125,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,064. The company has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 606.40 ($8.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.76). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 679.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,208.46.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.