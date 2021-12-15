Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 815.25 ($10.77).
Several equities analysts recently commented on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 810 ($10.70) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.37) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.38) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($66,111.00). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.56), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($695,253.39).
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.