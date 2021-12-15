Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 4540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$20.42 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

About Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.