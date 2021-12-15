Barclays Cuts Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Price Target to €10.50

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from €11.00 ($12.36) to €10.50 ($11.80) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TVFCF stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Get Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme alerts:

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The firm provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.