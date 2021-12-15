Barclays Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

NYSE EAT opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

