Barclays Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $136.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 898.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Lennar by 725.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

