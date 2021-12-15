Barclays Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $136.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.
Shares of LEN stock opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 898.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Lennar by 725.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
