Barclays Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €4.00 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.49) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.38 ($4.92).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.80 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Ceconomy has a one year low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a one year high of €7.60 ($8.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.22.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

