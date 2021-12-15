Bank of America Corp DE Sells 42,245,663 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,903,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,245,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,345,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

