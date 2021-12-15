Bank of America Corp DE Has $995.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $995,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after buying an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $1.007 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

