Bank of America Corp DE Buys 16,122,688 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 210.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.74% of Carrier Global worth $1,155,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,613,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 548,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,558,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 28.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

