BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $68.53. BancFirst shares last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 106,740 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 147.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

