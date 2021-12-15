Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of K opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.