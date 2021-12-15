Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.