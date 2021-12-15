Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $780,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,780,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,284,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.