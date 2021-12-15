Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 19 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $624.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 573.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $662.05 and its 200 day moving average is $610.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

