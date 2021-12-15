Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

BDX opened at $247.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

