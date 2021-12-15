Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Boosted by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 28,928.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Baidu by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.8% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 81.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Baidu by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.94.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

