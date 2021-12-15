BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $1.3419 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

