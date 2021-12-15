Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down 0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 20.57. The company had a trading volume of 281,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,486. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 18.23 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLZE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

