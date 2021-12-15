Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of AXSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 10,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,309. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

