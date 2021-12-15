Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.43. 81,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,542. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.96 and its 200-day moving average is $298.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

