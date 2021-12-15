Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.63. 8,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.28 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average is $192.07.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.