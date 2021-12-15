Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Generac accounts for 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.62.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.65. 13,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.23 and its 200-day moving average is $418.75. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.41 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

