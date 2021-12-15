Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.65. The company had a trading volume of 133,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,862. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

