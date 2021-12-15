Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,325 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,917. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $215.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

