Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 304,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.21. 112,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

